NEW MINAS: The province and federal governments have announced support for The Flower Cart Group’s construction of a new facility in New Minas.

On June 21, N.S. Premier Iain Rankin announced the province is doubling its support to $1 million for the new facility, which will help adults with diverse abilities develop life and employment skills.



The province announced its initial $500,000 contribution in January 2020.



The new facility will be located at 9503 Commercial Street and allow the organization to expand services, ensuring that more participants have the supports they need to flourish in the community.



“We are committed to building a stronger province where all Nova Scotians can have opportunities to grow and succeed,” said Premier Rankin. “This is an important investment for New Minas as it supports adults with diverse abilities, providing employment training and opportunities that will, hopefully, enhance their lives.”

Kings-Hants MP Kody Blois. (Communications N.S. Photo)

Also today, Kings-Hants MP Kody Blois, on behalf of the federal government, announced a $1.1 million investment in this project through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

This is in addition to the $1 million investment announced by the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency in November 2020.

The Flower Cart Group is providing over $1 million in funding, with further contributions coming from a capital campaign.



The Flower Cart Group provides training opportunities and supportive employment to people with an intellectual disability or barriers to employment through a variety of social enterprises and partnerships with businesses in the community.

It works with local businesses to provide real wage opportunities and supportive employment through an on-site woodworking shop, bakery and packaging service. The organization offers programming in two separate facilities, which are both at capacity.The new building will allow participants to provide goods and services to the public through a community space and include a wholesale bakery that will supply goods locally and provincially.Quotes:“The Government of Canada is taking strong and quick action to protect the health and safety of all Canadians, to stabilize our economy and to support communities across Canada. The construction of a new facility will promote healthier, more accessible communities for all residents. Canada’s infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities.”– Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings-Hants, on behalf of Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities