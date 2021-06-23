Three driver charged with stunting in Sackville area

LOWER SACKVILLE: Three drivers from Middle Sackville; Hammonds Plains; and Lower Sackville have all been charged with stunting after Halifax District RCMP nabbed them on June 21 in the Lower Sackville area.

Cpl. Lisa Croteau, with Halifax District RCMP, said on June 21 at approximately 10:30 p.m., a member with Halifax District RCMP saw a car travelling at a high rate of speed on Sackville Drive and passing other vehicles.

“The officer activated the RADAR and measured the speed at 112 km/h in a 50 km/h zone, 62 km/h over the speed limit,” said Cpl. Croteau in a release.

The officer stopped the car and charged the driver, a 17-year-old from Middle Sackville, with Stunting under the Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Act.

A short time later, at approximately 11:30 p.m., the same member saw two cars racing each other at a high rate of speed on Sackville Drive.

The officer activated the RADAR and measured the speed at 113 km/h in a 50 km/h zone, 63 km/h over the speed limit.

Both cars were stopped by the officer and the drivers, a 17-year-old from Hammonds Plains and an 18-year-old from Lower Sackville, were charged with Stunting under the Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Act.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50. Speed is one of the major causes of serious injury and fatal collisions on our roads. Road safety is a priority for the RCMP, and drivers are reminded to make it their priority as well.

If you see someone driving unsafely on our roads, please report it by calling the RCMP at 1-800-803-RCMP (7267). If you believe it is an emergency, call 911.

File # 21-74397, 21-74414.