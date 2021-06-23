RCMP charge four for impaired driving; issue 163 tickets

HRM: Last week, Halifax District RCMP issued 163 summary offence tickets under the Motor Vehicle Act and arrested four drivers for impaired driving.

Between June 14 and June 20, Halifax District RCMP issued 163 Summary Offence Tickets to drivers, including 37 for speeding and three for stunting.

During this same period, RCMP arrested four people for impaired driving and issued a seven-day suspension.

If you see dangerous driving, report it to police when it is safe to do so.

It is helpful to include the location of the vehicle, a description of the driver and vehicle (including license plate number, colour, make and model) as well as the vehicle’s direction of travel.