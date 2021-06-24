From the Cruiser – June 15-22

Brought to you by

ENFIELD: East Hants RCMP responded to 93 calls for service between June 15 and June 22.

Here is a short look at a few of the calls as provided by S/Sgt. Cory Bushell, Commander at East Hants RCMP.

On June 16, officers responded to a complaint of an un-owned, large bull walking in the middle of the road in South Maitland.

The homeless bovine was not impressed by passing cars and had to be driven off the road by police siren.

Arrangements are underway to find the bull a permanent home.

RCMP officers were called on June 18 to an early morning fire at a four-plex apartment building on Mill Village Road, near Sipekne’katik.

The building required a multi-Fire Department response and was fully engulfed in flames upon police arrival.

Luckily, all occupants were able to escape the blaze.

S/Sgt. Bushell said the matter is still under investigation but is not deemed suspicious at this time.

On June 21, East Hants RCMP received a call of found bicycles near Brook Court in Elmsdale.

The bikes were taken into custody for safe keeping until the rightful owner emerges.

If you are missing your bicycle, please contact the East Hants RCMP 902-883-7077.

