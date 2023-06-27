HALIFAX: Wije’winen Centre, a new Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre in Halifax, is receiving more financial support with construction of the facility on the horizon.

The province announced June 27 it is contributing $10 million toward the new building. This is in addition to about $1.7 million provided in 2022-23 for new programs and initiatives at the current centre.

“The friendship centre provides essential services for many community members,” said L’nu Affairs Minister Karla MacFarlane. “This will be so much more than a new building – it will be a place to come together, host events and provide support to Mi’kmaw and other Indigenous people throughout the urban centre.”

The new building will have additional space to continue programming for the urban Indigenous community. It will also showcase Mi’kmaw culture and heritage in the city and be a key location for community events.



Quotes:

“The funding we announced today will contribute to a larger and purpose-built space for the Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre to continue their essential work supporting urban First Nations people in key areas such as employment, schooling and housing.

“The Government of Canada is proud to support the construction of a new Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre that will also be an icon of Mi’kmaw culture in downtown Halifax.”

– Andy Fillmore, Member of Parliament for Halifax, on behalf of Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

“Today marks a new chapter for the much-anticipated Wije’winen Centre that will transform the availability of program services for the urban Indigenous community in Kjipuktuk.

“This funding from the Province of Nova Scotia and Infrastructure Canada will ensure that we can comprehensively continue to house and administer essential supports to the growing urban Indigenous population.”

– Pam Glode Desrochers, Executive Director, Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre



“Each day, a number of urban Mi’kmaw and Indigenous people walk through the doors of the Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre looking for services, support, a safe space and understanding.

“This funding investment is another important step toward building the Wije’winen Centre and helping their team support a growing population.”

– Chief Annie Bernard-Daisley, Co-Chair, Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs

