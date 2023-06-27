LANTZ: A women’s hockey player from Lantz is heading to the Valley to continue her hockey and academics.

The Kings-Edgehill School (KES) Highlanders announced via their Instagram the signing of Lantz product Casey Underhill.

Underhill, a defenceman, played with the Metro East Inferno Under-15 program last year.

In the post, KES mentioned what Underhill brings to their team and what sparked an interest between the two sides.

“Casey is a strong defender with great vision. She is great at seeing the ice and making high quality plays,” said the Highlanders in their post. “She also brings a strong offensive mind and will look to be a valuable asset in joining the rush.

“Casey’s off ice demeanor and attitude makes her a great candidate to compete at the U-18 level as a Grade 10.

“We’re very excited to welcome Casey to the Highlanders family.”