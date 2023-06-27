PHOTOS: Elmsdale Grade 5 French Immersion graduation celebration

ELMSDALE: A celebration of achievement was held for 21 Grade 5 French Immersion students graduating and moving on from Elmsdale District School.

Jennifer Allen contacted The Laker News about the celebration of wonderful memories that was held last weekend, and while we couldn’t attend there were photos supplied to us from the event.

The celebration was a huge success by all accounts and 20 of 21 students in the class attended the event.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Allen said the class had been together for six years throughout elementary.

After some wonderful memories and achievements they will be moving on to middle school at Riverside Education Centre in Milford.

She said the reason for hosting the celebration was they felt it was important to acknowledge our children’s efforts, and achievements,

The Grade 5 girls. (Submitted photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

The Grade 5s and their families. (Submitted photo)