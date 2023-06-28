Lockview graduates selected for Waverley Legion bursary

FALL RIVER: Three graduating students from Lockview High attended school one last time before graduation.

Danielle Poirier; Julia Smith; and MacKenzie Demmings visited the school in Fall River on June 27 to be presented with their bursary from the Royal Canadian Legion in Waverley.

The three were very thankful and appreciative towards the Waverley Legion and being selected for their bursary.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Each were presented with a $1,200 bursary towards their post-secondary schooling by Waverley Legion President Gerald Burgess inside the school.

Demmings gave representatives from the Legion a thank you letter in an envelope to show her appreciation.

The three will graduate Thursday when LHS holds their ceremony in the morning and afternoon at Mount Saint Vincent University in Bedford.