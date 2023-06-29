Police seeking two men following Mount Uniacke shoplifting incident

MOUNT UNIACKE: Two men are being sought after a shoplifting incident at a Mount Uniacke convenience store on June 22.

East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer, said officers were advised the two men entered Eddy’s Variety at approximately 7:25 pm.

“The men stole a significant quantity of liquor,” said Const. Burns.

“While one man detracted the cashier, the other male took five 60oz bottles of Captain Morgan Black valued at $330.”

The second suspect. (RCMP photo)

Const. Burns said both men were wearing hats.

One man was thin build and about six-feet while the other man was a bigger build, dark glasses.

“A female was driving the car they left in,” he said.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to contact East Hants RCMP at (902) 883-7077 or Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477.