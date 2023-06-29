Impaired driving charge among offences against Dartmouth man

MILFORD: A 41-year-old Dartmouth man is facing a slew of charges after being spotted swerving and changing lanes erratically on Highway 102 in Milford.

Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer with East Hants RCMP, said an officer was on patrol during the early morning hours on June 20 following a vehicle when he observed it swerve from lane to lane and change its speed erratically.

“The officer stopped the vehicle and observed the driver displaying signs of drug impairment,” said Const. Burns.

The driver was arrested.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Const. Burns said the officer read a demand to the driver to accompany the officer to the Enfield Detachment where they would be subjected to a drug evaluation by a Drug Recognition Evaluator (DRE).

“While the evaluation was being conducted, the driver suddenly refused to perform the tests,” he said.

He said charges for impaired driving, refusing to undergo the drug evaluation and driving while their licence was revoked are pending against the man.