ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with the East Hants RCMP responded to 131 calls for service.

The following are some highlighted calls as provided by East Hants RCMP Community Policing Officer Const. Preston Burns.

DOGS LEFT IN HOT CAR

On June 21st, East Hants RCMP responded to a report of 2 dogs being left in a hot car in Shubenacadie.

On arrival, the officer noted that the vehicle’s windows were rolled down slightly and the ambient temperature was 22 degrees with the forecasted temperature later on that day to be in excess of 28 degrees.

The dogs were not showing signs of distress at the time. The owner of the vehicle and the dogs was located and educated about the laws surrounding leaving animals unattended in vehicles on hot days.

The male, 68, of Cape Breton was served a summary offence ticket by a bylaw enforcement officer who happened to be the complainant and who was on scene at the time.

The fine carries a penalty of $697.50.

LIGHTS IN SKY OF NO CONCERN

On June 22, a concerned citizen called to report that there were hundreds of lights kilometeres long running parallel in the sky heading towards the airport.

Many sightings over the past year of the same phenomenon have prompted people to call the police thinking that it’s an alien invasion or an orchestrated missile attack. It is in fact only tech company SpaceX’s internet system comprised of numerous satellites circling the globe in unison.

Police say it’s nothing to be concerned about.

East Hants’ Most Wanted: Walton man wanted on outstanding warrant

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Jordan Jacob Hebb-Swinamer 24, of Walton.

Jordan Jacob Hebb-Swinamer was arrested and charged with Mischief in Aril 2023 then charged for failing to appear in court on June 22, 2023.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in Jordan Jacob Hebb-Swinamer.

Anyone who sees Jordan Jacob Hebb-Swinamer is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

