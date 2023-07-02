MAIN PHOTO: There were lots of photo taking of keepsake memories like this one after the grad ceremony for LHS, (Healey photo)

BEDFORD: “That’s my sister.”

Yells from a proud sibling, like that, were heard as the afternoon session of the 310 graduates from Lockview High in Fall River crossed the stage on the fourth floor at Mount Saint Vincent University in Bedford on Thursday afternoon, June 29.

As the graduates marched in, the crowd of family and friends rose to give their loved ones and their peers one last standing salute for completing high school, with university and college and for some a year of school to determine their future plans.

As some grads heard their names called by either VP Walter Moyse or Cheryl Conrad to receive their diploma from Principal Kelly MacLeod, their peers could be heard shouting supportive words and their friends names as well.

A grad has her cap turned after getting her diploma from principal Kelly MacLeod. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

After the graduation, there were plenty of keepsake memories snapped inside the entry way to MSVU as the rains opened up during the afternoon session. So families got the best photos with their son or daughter, and grads took keepsake photos with their friends before saying goodbye and heading home.

Camryn Giddens, who is a multi-sport athlete and very academically smart, was selected as the Valedictorian for the 2023 graduating class. And her speech (which we have included only a portion of in our story) showed why she was the choice.

In her speech she spoke of the grads starting elementary school; then junior high; then going into high school as the pandemic started and how they all have preserved through those years of ups and downs, lockdowns/school closures, and more, to get where they were on this day.

“Our final year at this school was the only school year not to be tainted by threats of germs and sickness,” said Giddens. “Grade nine was practically cut in half as we entered lockdown, and grade ten was similar although online school replaced the last two months. Grade eleven was so close to a full year except for extended Christmas break, and you guessed it… online school!

“I was happy that in our senior year we had the freedom we deserved, a proper send of,” she said. “We took advantage of our last and only true full year of high school.”

LHS Principal Kelly MacLeod presents Camryn Giddens with her Valedictorian gift after her speech during the afternoon grad ceremony. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Giddens talked about the grads growing up and exploring the world.

“All we ever wanted was to grow up. As we explored the world we focused on the future instead of living in the present,” said Giddens. “We grew up playing grounders, tag, four square or wall ball in the school yard.

“Sharing laughter, lunch, and crayons to create unintelligible artworks. We yearned to be older, taller, wiser, and stronger; tall enough to ride roller coasters or free to drive on our own wherever our hearts desire.

“We wanted to grow up.

“We grew up anxiously waiting for the bell at the beginning and end of each school day. We would run to the buses, sometimes even lucky enough to have a note in our hand and ride the bus to a friend’s house. But soon the notes were no longer needed, and neither were the buses.

“Our cars now fill student parking, to the point I think I’d rather walk to school if I could.”

She continued talking about reading picture books and chapter books and homework.

“Now here we are closing this chapter of our lives and turning the page to a whole new one,” said Giddens.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Grads smile after the morning ceremony. (Submitted photo)

Keepsake memories for a LHS grad and her family. (Healey photo)

Some of the students had longer stays on stage as their lengthy list of scholarships and awards were read aloud to the full house inside the Seton Academic Centre, which created some laughter.

One graduate even entertained the crowd with a back flip on stage after receiving his diploma on stage from MacLeod. It even gave the school teachers, counsellors, and Councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon a little chuckle on the graduates big day. That is a memory many will remember when the grad reunion is held in years ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Giddens ended her speech saying how proud she was of each and every one of the 310 graduates.

“So say your goodbye’s, say your I’ll miss you’s and get ready to leave your fellow dragons and these chapters of our lives behind, there is no more to write,” she said. “But it’s okay, because we grew up, full of dreams and disappointments, difficulties and successes, tears, and laughter.

“I know we still have so much growing to do and we must appreciate how we got here, but wow am I proud of us.”

Dominic Sorhaindo walks across the stage after his name was called. (Healey photo)

Post-grad ceremony photos were all smiles for these two. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Awards were also handed out to the graduating students.

Jack Brown was presented with the Schulich Leaders Scholarship during the morning graduation. He is heading to Dalhousie University studying Engineering.

Brown was also awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Medal.

Lauren Peveril and Katherine Fournier were chosen as the LHS Citizenship Award recipients. Both were presented their awards during the morning ceremony.

Giddens, who graduated in the morning session, was presented with the Dragon’s Fire Award which goes to a student that stands out from the others.

She was awarded it for her countless hours working on behalf of the students and her always positive leadership which is truly inspiring.

The Governor’s General Medal was awarded, on behalf of Governor General of Canada Mary Simon, to Bianca Daskalov.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Grads wait to have their row asked to go towards the stage. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

Friends getting one last keepsake memory of their high school years. (Healey photo)

Smiling faces from the morning grad ceremony. (Submitted photo)

PHOTOS

ADVERTISEMENT:

Chase MacDonald smiles as he gets his diploma. (Healey photo)

A grad family photo. (Healey photo)

Rachel Payne walks proudly on stage as she was announced to receive her graduation diploma at the ceremony. (Healey photo)

Devon Francis. (Healey photo)

This grad is saying peace out Lockview after the ceremony. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

A grad listens as all of her achievements and scholarships/bursaries are read as she gets her LHS diploma. (Healey photo)

This grad was happy to have some supportive friends and family on hand. (Healey photo)