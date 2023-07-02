Successful season achieved for GPV Vipers track and field team

FALL RIVER: The Georges P. Vanier Junior High track and field team had a successful season.

Phys. Ed teacher Sean Hanlon provided a recap on the season as the school year came to a conclusion.

He said the season started with introduction sessions, try outs and practices in early April with Head Coach Peter Ryan and assistants Sean Hanlon and Andrea Gillespie.

At Country District Meet, the Vipers had 44 athletes and 240-plus entries for events – a solid Viper squad.

The girls team won the county banner, while the boys came home second.

At the Capital Zone regionals, 23 athletes advanced with many highlights in individual and relay events.

Overall, at the meet it saw 13 students – athletes advanced to provincial at Beazley Field in Dartmouth.

At provincials, among the individual highlights were Amalia Kolic who was third in the high jump.

The girls 4X100-metre team came third and second in the 4×400 metre.

Meanwhile, the boys team came home second in the 4×100 metre and captured the top banner in the 4×400 metre.

As for results for Lockview High, the only known results are the following:

The Dragons senior girls took third in the 4×400 metre relay.

Beaver Bank’s Abby Lewis won the 3,000-metre race and took second in the 1,500-metre for seniors girls.

Anna Carruthers came home second in the intermediate girls 1,500-metre and third in the 3,000-metres.

Thanks to Shawn Lewis for providing those details.

No results were known for Harold T. Barrett Junior High.