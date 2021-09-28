Province invests $33.5m in road, rink improvements

HALIFAX/EAST HANTS: Nova Scotia is investing $33.5 million in three programs to improve roads and rinks province-wide, it was announced on Sept. 27.



The province is fulfilling its commitment to double the Gravel Road Capital and Rural Impact Mitigation programs to immediately help Nova Scotia motorists.



Another $32.5 million in funding for these programs will see improvements to more gravel roads sooner throughout the province. This includes purchasing new equipment such as graders, backhoes and excavators to enable the additional work to happen.

This new funding is in addition to the $31 million already budgeted this fiscal year for these two programs, bringing the total investment to more than $63.5 million.“Gravel roads make up about 35 per cent of the provincial road network with many Nova Scotians travelling on these roads daily,” said Kim Masland, Minister of Public Works. “This new investment will help Nova Scotians get where they are going safely and efficiently through improvements to our network of our more than 8,400 gravel roads.”Along with rebuilding gravel roads, other repairs include brush-cutting, pavement patching, ditching, shoulder gravelling, guardrail repairs and shoreline protection.

The province is also investing in the new $1 million Rink Revitalization Fund to help communities make much-needed repairs and upgrades to aging rinks. The fund will help arena owners and operators with projects such as replacing boards, upgrading refrigeration, improving seating and renovating canteens.“Rinks bring people of all ages together, support health and well-being, and create important jobs and economic opportunities,” said Pat Dunn, Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage.

“The Rink Revitalization Fund will help these important hubs continue to serve their communities, especially in our rural towns.”