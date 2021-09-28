N.S. announces $2.5m investment to attract newcomers, build economy

HALIFAX: A $2.5-million marketing investment will support new provincial immigration and migration targets by helping Nova Scotia attract newcomers from across Canada and around the globe, the province announced on Sept. 27.

The Department of Labour, Skills and Immigration will work with experts in Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage to leverage their knowledge and experience with promoting Nova Scotia’s unique beauty and experiences to national and international audiences.



“We need to encourage more people to move to Nova Scotia to help us fill labour gaps, rebuild our economy and set a bold new course for business and financial growth,” said Jill Balser, Minister of Labour, Skills and Immigration. “A marketing campaign will help us tell our story, show off our natural assets and demonstrate to the world why Nova Scotia is such an amazing place to study, work, live and raise a family.”

A key priority for government, as identified in ministers’ mandate letters, is economic growth. The province will work to double Nova Scotia’s population to two million people by 2060 and attract, on average, 25,000 new residents each year.Quotes:“People across Canada and beyond are increasingly looking to Nova Scotia as an attractive place to visit, work and live.

“Drawing on the experience within Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage will let us showcase the diverse beauty of Nova Scotia’s cultures and people as we work with Immigration to help our communities grow and prosper.”

– Pat Dunn, Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage