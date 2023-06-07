Province to match donations to Red Cross wildfire relief efforts

HALIFAX: Nova Scotia is providing further support to those in the province affected by wildfires by matching every dollar donated to the Canadian Red Cross Nova Scotia and Atlantic Canada Fires Appeal.

With the Government of Canada making the same commitment, every $1 donated will become $3.

“The recent wildfires have destroyed homes, displaced families and put many Nova Scotians in very difficult situations,” said Premier Tim Houston.

“While I can’t imagine what they are facing, I can assure these families that their government is ready to support them in any way we can. I appreciate the Canadian Red Cross, the federal government and all donors for their help, too.”

Funds will be used to assist those most impacted and support immediate and ongoing relief and recovery efforts in the province.

People interested in donating to the Nova Scotia and Atlantic Canada Fires Appeal can do so at: https://donate.redcross.ca/page/129206/donate/1 or call 1-800-418-1111.

Quotes:

“The wildfires burning in Nova Scotia continue to be of great concern to all Canadians. The Government of Canada will always be there to support Canadians impacted by disasters and this fund-matching initiative with the Canadian Red Cross is a tangible and effective way we can help Nova Scotians manage through these challenging circumstances.”

– Bill Blair, Minister of Emergency Preparedness

“The Canadian Red Cross thanks the Government of Canada and the Government of Nova Scotia for matching donations made to the Nova Scotia and Atlantic Canada Fires Appeal.

“It’s devastating to see the impacts of the fires occurring and we are encouraged by the generosity of people supporting fellow Canadians who have been affected. We are committed to helping the people most impacted by these fires as we help them to recover from this disastrous event.”

– Conrad Sauvé, President and CEO, Canadian Red Cross



Quick Facts:

— about 20,000 Nova Scotians were evacuated from their homes and businesses in Halifax and Shelburne counties; many have returned home as some evacuation orders have been lifted

— the matching commitment will apply to funds already donated to the Canadian Red Cross for Nova Scotia