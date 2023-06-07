Elmsdale man charged under Emergency Management Act

ELMSDALE: RCMP have charged a man for a violation while the woods ban was on across N.S. due to the wildfires.

East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns, the community policing officer in Enfield, said the complaint was called in to police on May 31.

Const. Burns said the caller told police a man was walking along the Lock 6 park in Enfield smoking a cigarette.

ADVERTISEMENT:

This was while Nova Scotians were not permitted to be in wooded areas as a result of the wildfires in Tantallon/Hammonds Plains and Shelburne.

Police charged the 58-year-old Elmsdale man under the Emergency Management Act.

The fine for violating the ban is $25,000.