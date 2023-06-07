Belnan singer Makayla Lynn signs deal with Nashville music company

NASHVILLE, TN.: A singer from East Hants has signed on with a well-known music entertainment group in Nashville.

Makayla Lynn, formerly from Belnan who now calls Nashville home with her husband and puppy, has agreed to sign on with Dreamlined Entertainment Group and Wrensong Entertainment. The companies are owned by Keith Stegall.

The agreement was announced online on May 30.

Among artists that Makayla Lynn will join with Dreamlined and Wrensong include Bradley Gaskin; Caleb and Leann; and the Haygoods, among their list they have signed with them.

Makayla Lynn spent time at No. 1 on CMT’s 12-Pack Countdown and is a two-time East Coast Music Award winner.

Belnan’s Makayla Lynn has signed with a music company. (Submitted photo)

The Hants East Rural High alum’s latest release, “Oldest Daughter,” is an ode to family dynamics.

She is working on an album with Stegall, a Grammy-winner and Dreamlined Entertainment President, and his co-producer/daughter, Jen Stegall.

“When looking for an artist/writer that we want to work with, we want someone who has an outstanding voice, a skilled instrumentalist, a charismatic and authentic personality, a dynamic performer, a brilliant songwriter with a strong work ethic,” said Ree Guyer, Wrensong Entertainment. “It is hard to find all of the above in one artist/writer, yet Makayla Lynn has it all.

“We are so excited and privileged to work with her. She is an international superstar in the making.”

Stegall said Makayla Lynn is wise beyond her years.

“She’s blessed with the gifts of writing and performing that is beyond explanation,” said Stegall.

Some information taken from an article on the signing by Lorie Hollabaugh, a staff writer at MusicRow magazine.