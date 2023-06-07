Casino Night supports Legion’s Building Rejuvenation Fund

WAVERLEY: A fun night was had by all –winners and losers–at the Casino Night fundraiser at the Waverley Legion on May 27.

The biggest winner of all from the fundraiser, hosted by the Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank PC Association, was the Building Rejuvenation Fund for the Waverley Legion.

There were a variety of spin games and black jack tables setup all raising money for the Legion.

Advanced Education Minister and Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank MLA Brian Wong and his staff were on hand.

Minister Wong tried his hand at the blackjack tables, and while he didn’t appear to win he had nothing but smiles on, like most of those in attendance.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Other locals also came by including Scott Ellis, a former Elmsdale resident who now calls Fletchers Lake home, along with business owners and community supporters Kent Hill and Jason Crowell, to name a couple.

Here are a few photos from the fun night of raising money for the Legion. All photos snapped by Pat Healey.

(Healey photo)

Kent Hill decides where he wants to place his PC Bucks. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

The wheel spins, where it stops only the dealer knows. (Healey photo)

Scott Ellis thinks whether he wanted to place some PC Bucks on this game and test his luck. He won more money. (Healey photo)

The wheel spins during a Casino Night game for these two attendees. (Healey photo)