MOUNT UNIACKE: RCMP are searching for two men who broke into a home in Mount Uniacke on June 4 before beings cared off by the homeowner.

Const. Preston Burns, with East Hants RCMP, said that two men wearing black hoodies kicked in the front door of a residence in Mount Uniacke.

“After being spotted by the homeowner, they ran off and left in a vehicle,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The vehicle is described as a black Chevrolet Malibu with a dented front bumper, said Const. Burns.

The driver of the vehicle the two men got into was a blonde middle-aged woman.

Anyone with any information on this crime is asked to contact the Enfield RCMP detachment at (902) 883-7077.

Should you want to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.