DARTMOUTH: The Nova Scotia RCMP has welcomed 11 experienced police officers to the force.

At a ceremony Friday, June 2, nine of the experienced police officers were sworn in, in front of their families and new colleagues, by Assistant Commissioner Dennis Daley, Commanding Officer of the Nova Scotia RCMP.

One of the remaining experienced officers was sworn in at Alberta RCMP Headquarters in Edmonton and the other was sworn in by Superintendent Sean Auld, Nova Scotia RCMP Support Services Officer, in February.

Seven of the officers will be working in general duty policing at detachments across the province, and four will be working in specialized positions.

“The newly hired officers bring with them a wealth of policing knowledge, skill and experience,” says Assistant Commissioner Daley.

“Friday’s swearing-in ceremony represents the beginning of the next chapter of their policing careers. I am pleased to welcome them into their new roles, and into the Nova Scotia RCMP.”

In a release, the RCMP wished congratulations to their experienced officer troop on taking the next step in their careers and joining Canada’s National Police Force.

The RCMP is actively seeking applicants and welcomes experienced officers to its team.

Anyone who has an interest in a career with the force is encouraged to contact HdivRecruiting@rcmp-grc.gc.ca or HDIV.EPO@rcmp-grc.gc.ca