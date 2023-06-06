From a release

HALIFAX: The Q LGBTQ Creative Network (The Q) is excited to announce its official launch as a registered Canadian non-profit organization dedicated to advocating for stronger representation in the arts industry for 2SLGBTQIA+ creatives.

While no stranger to the arts scene, the Q has built upon its critical advocacy work to focus on growing and fostering awareness of the 2SLGBTQIA+ creative community.

With a keen understanding of the importance of supporting and showcasing 2SLGBTQIA+ artists, the Q offers a variety of resources, including an artist network, the OUT LOUD media series (radio show, podcast, and video show), artist interviews, playlists, the Q32 music chart, education, events, and more.

By exploring every avenue of the creative space, the Q aims to connect audiences with the vibrant and diverse world of 2SLGBTQIA+ creatives.

“At The Q, we believe that all 2SLGBTQIA+ artists need to be known and supported by the greater 2SLGBTQIA+ community and beyond” says Kenney Fitzpatrick, Q founder.

“We’re thrilled to launch as a space where audiences can discover music, art, and media from the world of 2SLGBTQIA+ creatives.”

“Our goal is to amplify those voices and experiences while at the same time raising awareness of the unique obstacles they face, and challenge industry to recognize their talents, and offer space and opportunities for them to shine.”

The Q invites members of the media and the community to join them in their mission to support and elevate 2SLGBTQIA+ creatives.

Visit their website CuratedByQ.com to learn more about available resources and upcoming events.