Provincial off-highway vehicle pilot project extended

WALTON: Off-highway vehicle riders will be able to continue lawfully accessing trail connections in designated areas with the extension of the Province’s Off-Highway Vehicle Pilot Project.



“We want to encourage safe and responsible use of off-highway vehicles,” said Public Works Minister Kim Masland. “This extension allows enhanced trail connectivity to continue while an evaluation of the pilot is completed.

“The results will help inform decisions about the rules and conditions associated with OHVs accessing highways.”



Launched in 2018, the project introduced enhanced trail connectivity in seven pilot communities across the province. Originally set for three years, the pilot was scheduled to end on October 2, 2021.

The new, two-year extension will allow the Province to evaluate results collected to date to inform a permanent solution for safely allowing off-highway vehicles on portions of roadways.Safety continues to be paramount, and all off-highway vehicle operators must follow rules and signage and ensure that they have a valid driver’s license and that their off-highway vehicles are registered and insured.Through the pilot, riders are permitted to safely access the shoulders of roadways – and roadways themselves where necessary – at specific locations. The intent is to make it easier to safely travel from one trail to another and to access facilities such as gas stations.

Quick Facts:

— seven locations throughout the province are designated as pilot communities: Porters Lake, New Germany, Weymouth, Walton, Sherbrooke, Gabarus and Ship Harbour

— the pilot communities were selected based on factors such as trail connections, traffic volumes, sightlines and posted speed limit



