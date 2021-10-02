Lockview High students disciplined for assault captured on video

FALL RIVER: The students involved in an attack on another student at Lockview High this past week have had disciplinary action handed to them.

The beating, which was recorded on video and posted on several social media networks, took place on Sept. 27 off school grounds near the Fall River high school, where students from Beaver Bank, Waverley, Wellington, Fall River and area attend.

In the video several students can be seen beating another student, including taking swings and punching the student while he was defenceless on the ground. Other students can be seen just standing around watching the assault take place.

Kelly Connors, spokesperson with HRCE, spoke about the actions the school took upon learning of the video late that day.

“The use of – or threat of – violence in any form is never acceptable and will always be addressed by the school’s administration,’ said Connors. “The school was made aware of it late in the day and took immediate action.”

She said all parties were interviewed and police were contacted.

“The students involved have received consequences for their actions in accordance with the Provincial School Code of Conduct,” said Connors.

Cpl. Lisa Croteau, with Halifax District RCMP, said RCMP have been made aware of the incident.

“We are aware of the video and as a result we reached out to the victim’s family,” she said Oct. 1. “At this point, we don’t have an ongoing investigation.”

Connors said images and videos of this nature are disturbing for many.

“We would encourage families to have conversations with their children that sharing images and videos on social media can cause further harm to someone who has already been victimized,” said Connors.