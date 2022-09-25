Public schools cancelled in HRM, CCRCE, Cape Breton for Monday

FALL RIVER/EAST HANTS: The province announced as a result of Hurricane Fiona and its resulting power outages and damages to roads, that schools in four regional centre for educations and at the northern and metro groups of CSAP are cancelled, tomorrow Sept. 26.

In a release, the province said public school classes in Halifax Regional Centre for Education, Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education, Strait Regional Centre for Education and Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education ar cancelled.

Classes in Conseil scolaire acadien provincial schools (CSAP) in its northern and metro groups are also cancelled Monday.

The cancellations are due to power outages and unsafe road conditions, and based on a recommendation from the provincial Emergency Management Office.

School staff in Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education, South Shore Regional Centre for Education, Tri-County Regional Centre for Education and CSAP schools in its south group will update families and staff today, September 25, about cancellations at individual schools.

Further updates will be provided Monday.



Officials are assessing all schools and ensuring that buildings and properties are safe before the return of students and staff.

