Puppies, people power fundraiser success in Elmsdale

Chompa gets lots of attention from these three young women during the Puppy Mobility session fundraiser. (Healey photo)

ELMSDALE: Who knew that puppies and moving together could make a meaningful difference.

That was the case Saturday as a tail-wagging good time turned into meaningful support for local rescue efforts as a unique fitness fundraiser brought the community together in the Elmsdale Business Park.

“Mobility with Puppies” sessions held at Flex Fit Elmsdale raised $1,500 total in support of South Paw Conservation Association—this includes matching by both the gym and sponsor Cooperators Irving Investments, thanks to Glynn Irving.

Cuteness overload. (Healey photo)

The initiative was spearheaded by South Paw volunteer and Flex Fit member Lauren Nickerson, who said the turnout was inspiring.

“It’s really heartwarming to see,” she said, noting the rescue is currently dealing with mounting veterinary bills, including surgeries that can cost between $6,000 and $8,000, along with ongoing care for foster animals.

“Anything that we can do to help lessen that load is great.”

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The idea for the class came about organically during a mobility session last fall.

“We were just kind of sitting there and I said, ‘this would be so much better with puppies,’” Nickerson said.

With support from instructor Christina and gym owner Owen Myers, the concept quickly took off.

An initial round of classes in December raised just over $1,000, paving the way for this weekend’s expanded effort.

Saturday’s sessions featured adoptable puppies—including Chompa, Tia, Tamara and Emaline—giving participants both a workout and the chance to connect with dogs looking for forever homes.

Puppy love at the puppy mobility session at Flex Fit. (Healey photo)

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Nickerson said the event reflects the gym’s deeper focus on connection.

“This gym is all about community. It’s not even just physical strength,” she said.

“It’s building a strong community of people as well,” she said.

She added her thanks to Flex Fit, the instructor, sponsor, and everyone who came out to support the cause.

With strong community backing and plenty of puppy energy, the fundraiser proved a simple idea can go a long way in helping animals in need.

Lauren Nickerson is in puppy love. (Healey photo)