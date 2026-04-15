Three youths charged after theft of vehicle, flight from police; arrested in Waverley

A RCMP cruiser in Enfield. (Healey photo)

WAVERLEY/LOWER SACKVILLE: Three youths have been charged following the theft of a vehicle and subsequent flight from police before the vehicle was stopped.

On April 10, at approximately 10:55 p.m., RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment responded to a report of an attempted vehicle theft in the 700 block of Sackville Dr. in Lower Sackville.

Officers learned that two youths wearing masks attempted to steal a private food delivery vehicle and then fled on foot toward Old Beaver Bank Rd.

While searching for the two youths, officers learned that a Honda Civic had been stolen from a restaurant in the 600 block of Sackville Dr.

Other responding officers observed the Honda travelling north at a high rate of speed on Old Beaver Bank Rd. and then west on Glendale Dr.

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The stolen vehicle was sighted several times throughout the night and failed to stop for police.

With assistance from Halifax Regional Police, the stolen Honda Civic was located at approximately 4:10 a.m. on Hwy. 118 in Waverley.

Officers completed a traffic stop and safely arrested three youths. Officers also seized stolen property, a canister of sensory irritant spray, and two face masks.

Two youths were released and charged with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000.

One of the youths was also charged with Failure to Comply with an Undertaking.

They will appear in Youth Provincial Court at a later date.

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The third youth was held in custody and charged with:

Attempted Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Disguise With Intent

Flight From Police

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Fail to Comply with an Order (two counts)

The third youth appeared briefly in Youth Provincial Court on April 13.

They remain in custody until their next scheduled court date.

File #: 26-55628