From the Cruiser – Week of April 7

RCMP's From the Cruiser. (Healey photo)

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ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 103 calls for service.

The following are highlighted calls as provided by A/Sgt. Evan Collier.

MVC’S

RCMP responded to four traffic collisions during the week.

No further details available.

The suspect police are looking to ID. (RCMP photo)

The suspect vehicle. (RCMP photo)

Request to Identify

East Hants RCMP are looking to identify the following individual in relation to a Break and Enter and Theft of Milwaukee Tools.

Anyone with information can report to the East Hants RCMP at (902)883-7077.

You can also report info to Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477(T.I.P.S.) or crimestoppers.ca.

File 2026408777

Traffic Offences

East Hants RCMP issued four Summary Offence Tickets during this period.

This included tickets for speeding, and operating a motor vehicle without registration.

Drivers are reminded to pay attention to posted speed limits and drive for the conditions.

Ryan Cole. (RCMP photo)

East Hants Most Wanted

This week East Hants District RCMP’s most wanted is Ryan Cole.

Cole is wanted for Fail to Comply with his Probation Order and for Failure to Appear to Court for multiple other charges including Break and Enter, Mischief, Assault with a Weapon, and Uttering Threats.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

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