New LumberMart BMR Pro hardware store set to open in Fall River in 2027

A rendering of what a LumberMart BMR Pro looks like. (Submitted photo)

FALL RIVER: A new retail hardware and building supply store is set to open its doors in Fall River in 2027.

On Tuesday, LumberMart BMR Pro announced the upcoming opening of a new retail hardware and building supply location at 3182 Highway 2 in Fall River, scheduled to open in 2027. This is at the former Fall River Community Centre location.

The milestone marks a proud return to the community retail hardware and building supply business for the company, which has been serving customers in the home improvement industry since 1984.

As part of this expansion, LumberMart BMR Pro has purchased the former Halifax Rec Center property located on Highway 2 in Fall River.

The site will be redeveloped into a modern, full-service lumber and hardware destination designed to serve the growing needs of the surrounding communities of Fall River, Wellington, Waverley, Windsor Junction, Grand Lake, and Lakeview all while continuing to service customers all over the HRM.

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The former Fall River Rec Centre has been purchased and the property will be redeveloped into a modern, full-service lumber and hardware destination designed to serve the growing needs of the surrounding communities. (Submitted photo)

With over four decades of experience, LumberMart has built a strong reputation for quality materials, trusted expertise, and lasting relationships within the construction and home improvement community.

The new Fall River store reflects the company’s continued commitment to delivering dependable products and knowledgeable service to both homeowners and construction professionals alike.

“We’re incredibly excited to be getting back into retail, we missed the daily interactions with regular customers and meeting new ones,” said Jason O’Hearn.

“We’re even more excited to be doing it right here in Fall River.

“We have lived in the Fall River community for more than a decade, it’s home for us, our kids, our friends & neighbors. We have long wanted to take this opportunity to invest in the place we love and serve our customers new and old in a helpful way.”

The new LumberMart BMR Pro location will offer a full range of building materials, paint, electrical, plumbing, screws, hardware, flooring, insulation, drywall and project essentials, along with expert advice tailored to both professionals and DIY customers.

All inventory will be inside out of the weather including lumber, sheathing, roofing etc.

Inventory at the LumberMart will be inside out of the weather (Submitted photo)

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The plan for the new store is to bring 10-15 new jobs to the area, both full time & part time.

O’Hearn said the store aims to become a go-to destination for quality products, practical solutions, and friendly, local service.

Project installations will remain an important part of the work LumberMart does as well in the community & beyond as always.

More details, including construction updates and grand opening plans, will be shared as the project progresses.