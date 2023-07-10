Putnam strikes emotional chord with two singles on debut album

DEBERT: A country pop singer from Debert is set to launch her highly anticipated debut album, “The Phoenix.”

Jackie Putnam, a country-pop sensation from the community outside Truro, debut album will be released as a double A-side that features two new-hit singles, “Hurt” and “A Church With No People.”

Putnam, a winner as the North American Country Music Association International 2023 Award Entertainer of the Year, will release both featured tracks on The Phoenix.

Jackie’s debut album showcases her remarkable songwriting ability while paying homage to her influential country music heroes which include Loretta Lynn, Patsy Cline, Tammy Wynette, Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt, Anne Murray, and Shania Twain.

The songs on The Phoenix encompass a variety of genres, including pop, country, gospel, and rock ‘n roll. They were created during a transformative period in Jackie’s life, before, during, and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each track is derived from heartfelt emotions, serving as an outlet for Jackie to heal her mind and soul.

“The songs that I wrote on The Phoenix are about experiences that happened in my life and tell you the story about who I am,” said Putnam.

Putnam said she finished writing Hurt in 2022 after she returned home from performing at sea on MV Atlantic Vision.

“Hurt is an upbeat song about heartache, collecting your thoughts near the ocean, crashing through the surface and diving in to take the plunge, only to rise up and be able to breathe again,” she explained Jackie. “There is a line singing about being tossed in the ocean of this deep dark sea, please say a prayer for me.”

A Church With No People was written during the lockdown when there was a restriction on indoor gatherings and services. This emotional song expresses the impact of the April 2020 mass shooting that occurred in Jackie’s hometown of Colchester County,

Putnam describes her emotional struggle when creating this song:

“It was difficult for me to drive to work every day past the two murder scenes that happened just down the street from me,” said Putnam.

She goes on to say, “The families were not allowed to have a proper funeral because of the lockdown and today, the families are creating a beautiful place called Heart’s Haven Memorial Park.”

When it came to the production of her album, Jackie collaborated with esteemed Canadian musicians, including John Campbelljohn, Bruce Dixon, Kim Dunn, Scott Ferguson, and Ray Legere. These award-winning artists provided their expertise to beautifully complement Jackie’s heartfelt lyrics and melodies.

As a seasoned entertainer, Putnam has captivated audiences with her One Woman Show, which she has taken across Canada and the United States performing original music.

She has also entertained worldwide travellers on the Atlantic Ocean aboard Marine Atlantic’s MV Atlantic Vision, where she delivers unforgettable performances.

Furthermore, Putnam pays tribute to classic country legends through her One Woman Queens of Country Show and also presents a remarkable Patsy Cline Tribute Show.