QEII Halifax Infirmary expansion underway

HALIFAX: Generations of Nova Scotians will have better access to healthcare as the largest healthcare construction project in Nova Scotia’s history gets underway.

Work has started on the QEII Halifax Infirmary Expansion Project with heavy equipment, site trailers and fencing now in place. Construction of a new emergency department entrance and renovations to the ambulance entryway will start first.

“Nova Scotians deserve modern hospitals that support healthcare professionals to provide the best possible care,”said Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson.

“This expansion project will revitalize healthcare in our province and boost our economy by creating more than 1,000 jobs for tradespeople and specialized workers here at home.”

The expansion is part of More, Faster: The Action for Health Build. It will include an acute care tower with 216 patient beds, 16 operating rooms, upgraded diagnostic imaging, laboratories and treatment spaces, and a larger, more efficient emergency department to provide care to more patients.

Quotes:

“This is a historic moment for our province and our first priority, as always, is to patients, their families and healthcare professionals.

“To minimize disruption and ensure there is no impact to the delivery of care, we are working closely with the Central Zone leadership and the Halifax Infirmary throughout the expansion project.”

— David Benoit, President and CEO, Build Nova Scotia

“As we embark on this transformative expansion project, we are filled with excitement.

“The QEII Health Sciences Centre plays a vital role in the region’s healthcare landscape, and we are committed to delivering state-of-the-art facilities that will enhance patient care, advance medical research and help us attract and keep healthcare professionals.”

— Dr. Christy Bussey, Executive Medical Director (Central Zone), Nova Scotia Health

“As we begin on-site activity, we are one step closer to giving the amazing staff working at the Halifax Infirmary access to the space and technology they need to continue providing modern, accessible care to the community.

“Plenary PCL Health is very pleased to help contribute to building a better future for all Nova Scotians.”

— Paul Knowles, Vice-President and District Manager, PCL Construction

Quick Facts:

– fencing has been installed along Bell Road between Robie and Summer streets

– the new emergency department entrance is at 1840 Bell Rd., and renovations to the ambulance entryway are on Summer Street

– the Province is investing $254 million in this phase of the project