ENFIELD: Quick actions from first responders helped ensure a fire in a building didn’t spread any further, RCMP say.

East Hants RCMP community policing officer Const. Preston Burns said East Hants RCMP responded to the early morning structure fire on Nov. 29, alongside Enfield fire, mutual aid fire departments, and EHS.

“Residents of the building reported heavy smoke in the hallways,” said Const. Burns.

Const. Burns said teamwork led to it being a successful call.

“Working together, the three agencies were able to ensure that all occupants of the building were safe and cleared medically from any chance of smoke inhalation,” he said.

He said it was discovered that the smoke had originated from inside an apartment.

“The quick response by first responders thwarted any possible threat of fire spreading,” said Const. Burns.