RCMP arrest two Sackville area youths for uttering threats

LOWER SACKVILLE: Two youths from the Lower Sackville area have been arrested by Halifax District RCMP following an incident where threats were uttered at a business.

On March 21 at approximately 2:20 p.m., Halifax District RCMP responded to Leslie Thomas Junior High on Metropolitan Ave. as school staff had seized a knife from a youth.

The school was placed on hold and secure and no injuries were reported. RCMP officers immediately arrived at the school and safely arrested the male youth.

ADVERTISEMENT:

At 2:45 p.m. the hold and secure was lifted. At no time were threats made to students or staff at the school.

As the investigation progressed, RCMP officers learned that the male youth, and a second male youth, had uttered a threat towards a third youth while at a strip mall on Sackville Dr. earlier in the day.

A short time later, RCMP officers safely arrested the second male youth at another location in Lower Sackville.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The two youths were release on conditions and will appear in Halifax Youth Justice Court on April 13.

Both youths will be facing a charge of Uttering Threats and one of the youths will also face a charge of Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose.

The investigation is continuing.

File #: 2023-33620