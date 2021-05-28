RCMP asking for help in search for stolen mobility scooter

BEAVER BANK: On May 19, a potential buyer attended a home on Beaver Bank Rd. in Beaver Bank to look at a battery-powered adult mobility scooter, which had been listed for sale online.

The potential buyer took the scooter for a test drive, and then loaded it into a waiting car. They left without paying for the scooter.

Police say the car is described as a dark four-door Toyota, and left heading towards Lower Sackville.

The scooter is grey with two small rear wheels and a larger front wheel.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

File # 21-59010