RCMP assists DNR in arrest of Upper Sackville man

MIDDLE SACKVILLE: RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) worked together to arrest and charge an Upper Sackville man with drugs and other offences.

On August 1, at approximately 9:12 p.m., RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment responded to a request for assistance from Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officers in the area of Brushy Hill Rd. in Upper Sackville.

RCMP officers learned DNR officers had arrested a male who was driving an ATV and attempted to flee a traffic stop.

During the search of the man and his ATV, a large quantity of cash and controlled substances, including cocaine and ecstasy, were found.

RCMP officers took custody of the man and executed a search warrant at a residence in Upper Sackville where additional evidence was located.

Jamie Joseph Lafitte, 33, has been charged with the following offences:

Flight from Peace Officer

Resist Arrest/ Obstructs a Peace Officer

Dangerous Operation of a Conveyance

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (two counts)

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000

Lafitte was held in custody over the weekend and made a first appearance in Dartmouth Provincial Court on August 5.

He will return to court on September 2.

The investigation, led by the RCMP, is ongoing.

File # 25-109839