Gillis, Deagle Gammon vote to rescind Morris Street bike lane

A bike lane is pictured with traffic nearby. (Pexels.com photo)

HALIFAX/BEAVER BANK/FALL RIVER: Councillors with HRM have rescinded their approval of a contentious bike lane in downtown Halifax.

At council on Tuesday after further discussion, council voted 11-5 in favour of rescinding the Morris Street bike lane.

Councillors Cathy Deagle Gammon, who represents Waverley-Fall River-Musquodoboit Valley, and Billy Gillis, who looks after Lower Sackville-Beaver Bank, were among two of the 11 that voted in favour of the rescission.

The bike lane would have seen Morris Street become one-way. It was a decision that saw Premier Tim Houston interject the province in a municipal matter and deliver an ultimatum to council.

The vote tally by councillors with HRM on the Morris Street Bike Lane rescission. (Submitted photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Several councillors said they wished to support a rescission as that allows them more time to have discussions with organizations that raised concerns about the bike lane’s impact.

Discussions continued following the vote on potential alternatives to connect the downtown bike network.

According to CityNews Halifax, besides the rescission, the motion also states that Mayor Andy Fillmore needs to respond to the premier’s comments; gives direction to the CAO to begin planning and public engagement for cycling infrastructure on Morris Street; and requests a review of plans for the University Avenue bike lane network.

HRM staff are also recommending a report exploring alternatives as well as cost-saving opportunities.