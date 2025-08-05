Lifeguard credited with preventing serious woods fire at Oakfield Park

Firefighters douse any fire in a wooded area in Oakfield Park. (Submitted photo)

OAKFIELD: An observant lifeguard can be thanked for preventing what could have been a serious forest/woods fire in Oakfield Park on Tuesday.

According to a post on the Station 45 Fall River Facebook page, an onsite lifeguard noticed that there was smoke coming from an area in the woods and called 911 immediately.

Firefighters from Station 45 Fall River and Station 43 Grand Lake responded to the scene.

It was determined that someone had tossed still hot and used charcoal cubes into the woods at Oakfield Park causing a small fire around the base of a tree (in the picture).

The quick response from multiple stations from the area prevented the fire from expanding as crews doused it.