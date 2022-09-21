EAST PRESTON: Halifax District RCMP’s Major Crime Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in relation to a homicide investigation in East Preston.

On August 30, at approximately 6:45 p.m., officers from Halifax District RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious van parked behind a strip mall in East Preston.

Upon arrival, RCMP officers discovered the body of a deceased man inside the vehicle.

The victim has been identified as 47-year-old Barry Angus Studley of Middle Sackville.

Investigators are looking for information regarding the whereabouts of Studley in the days leading up to August 30.

Officers continue to appeal to the public for dashcam video taken in the 1900 block of Hwy. 7 between the evening of August 29 and into, and including, the morning of August 30.

Anyone with information regarding the victim’s whereabouts in the days prior to the murder, who has dashcam footage of the area, or has information on this incident, is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP Major Crime Unit at 902-490-5020.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll- free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

