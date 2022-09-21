HALIFAX: Canada’s National Ballet School (NBS) is back on the road with their 2022/2023 National Audition Tour – launching at their iconic Toronto campus on October 16, 2022.

This year’s tour will hit five major city hubs, including Halifax, and includes four weeks of online auditions to open the door for young, aspiring dancers to audition from across Canada and the globe.

“Dancing opens doors to the world stage and limitless possibilities, and our Professional Ballet Programs are the key for young dancers to unlock their potential,” said Mavis Staines, NBS’ Artistic Director and CEO. “This week, we’ve had the pleasure of welcoming new and returning students back to school, and we look forward to experiencing the passion and magic of the next generation of artists through this year’s in-person and online auditions.”

The Halifax audition dates are Oct. 22-23 at the Maritime Centre on Barrington Street (Halifax Dance).

NBS Halifax Audition #1 Halifax Dance, The Maritime Centre, 1505 Barrington Street, Suite G6, Halifax, NS B3J 3K5 Saturday, October 22, 2022

Register here NBS Halifax Audition #2 Halifax Dance, The Maritime Centre, 1505 Barrington Street, Suite G6, Halifax, NS B3J 3K5 Sunday, October 23, 2022

Register here

NBS’ Professional Ballet Programs offer Olympic-calibre dance training, academic instruction and on-site residence accommodations—all on the same campus located in Toronto—for students in grades 6 to 12, and post-secondary students. The program helps students develop as well-rounded artists and prepare for limitless future pathways. NBS Alumni succeed in a diverse range of career paths including dancers, dance teachers, choreographers, artistic directors, leaders in the arts, social change-makers, doctors, academics, psychologists, filmmakers, lawyers, and so much more.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better fit or a better program for my son. I’m so glad that he’s there, because he’s safe and he’s taken care of, and he’s getting the training that he needs. Most importantly, he’s becoming this amazing human being, and he’s really able to bloom at NBS.” – Erin Miller, Parent to NBS Professional Ballet Program Student

Home to iconic ballet dancers like Siphe November, Jessica Xuan, and Ryan Tomash, and graduates that are part of over 80 ballet and dance companies across the globe, NBS is at the forefront of dance training internationally.

AUDITION FOR NBS’ PROFESSIONAL BALLET PROGRAM

Professional Ballet-Academic Program auditions are open to students entering Grades 6 to 12 in September 2023. Prior dance training is not essential for children under 12 years of age.

Post-secondary Company Life Program auditions are open to students who have completed high school in a rigorous full-time dance program and wish to prepare for professional careers.

The audition process takes place in two stages:

Stage One: Audition in-person or online. Students who have successfully auditioned will be invited to join stage two of the audition process.

Stage Two: Attend Summer School. Students who have successfully auditioned will be invited to join the full-time Professional Ballet Program for the 2023/24 school year.

From the more than 1,000 young dancers who audition each year, about 175 are chosen to participate in the second-stage assessment.

REGISTER FOR AN AUDITION

Canada’s National Ballet School’s annual auditions are offered in-person and online, welcoming students from across Canada and worldwide. During their audition, all dancers will experience a class with a live musician and NBS’ renowned teachers. In-person and online auditions will be weighted equally.

IN-PERSON AUDITIONS

Toronto Auditions (October 16, 2022 and February 12, 2023)

Vancouver Auditions (October 22-23, 2022)

Calgary Auditions (October 22-23, 2022)

Montreal Auditions (October 22-23, 2022)

Halifax Auditions (October 22-23, 2022)

ONLINE AUDITIONS

Zoom Auditions (October 25-November 18, 2022)

“What wasn’t as obvious during my time at NBS was the effect my schooling would have on my second career. There are obvious skills that are transferable from an education in dance to the role of photographer, including an eye for line, shape, timing and movement. But others which are useful in whatever you pursue: persistence, discipline, hard work and professionalism.” – Johan Persson, NBS Professional Ballet Program Alumnus

Canada’s National Ballet School believes that dance education should be accessible to all members of the community, and works to remove barriers so that talent and passion are the sole criterion for entry to the Professional Ballet Program, and its other programming.

