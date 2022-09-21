BIBLE HILL: A young Bible Hill-area girl is “super pumped” at news she received last week.

Tatyanna Turner-Gerroir found out in an email that she has been chosen to represent Canada at the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin, Germany next year.

Turner-Gerroir, who’s aunt is Nattie Turner, will be representing the country on the basketball team. They have called Dutch Settlement and Lantz home in the past. Nattie adopted Tatyanna and her sister when they were younger.

“It’s an amazing honour to be chosen to represent Canada,” said Tatyanna in a recent interview with The Laker News.

She said while she may only be four-foot-11, she loves playing basketball.

“I have always loved playing basketball and my dream is to travel as much as possible. This lets me do both,” she said.

Tatyanna, a huge Toronto Raptors fan, has played basketball for her junior high team, the Bible Hill Jr. Huskies for two seasons and for the Special Olympics Hornets; including at the 2022 Summer Games in Antigonish where they won gold.

“I’m passionate about the game and love being part of a team sport,” said Tatyanna.

She said she loves meeting new people.

“This is a great opportunity to meet people from other places,” she said.

Tatyanna will travel to Toronto for the team’s first in=-person training camp from Nov. 11-13. It will mark another milestone for the youngster.

“It will be my first time ever on an air plane,” she said.

She is still digesting the news.

“I was speechless when I read the email,” she said recalling her reaction. :It still doesn’t seem real yet, but I know I am super pumped.”