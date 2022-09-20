Young Beaver Bank girl’s family needs your support

BEAVER BANK: A GoFundMe has been setup for a young Beaver Bank girls family as they prepare her for a major treatment out of province.

Three-year-old Isla Rahal has been diagnosed with a type of cancer called High-Risk Neuroblastoma. Four separate tumours have been found throughout Isla’s body, with the largest being located on the back of her chest wall.

There is a $20,000 goal on the GoFundMe, with just under $6,500 raised as of Sept. 20 at 3 a.m.

The fun-loving youngster lives in Beaver Bank with her mom Courtney, who she loves baking cookies with; her dad Justin, who she is always silly with; and her baby sister Mara, who she has a wonderful time playing with.

According to the GoFundMe page, in August Isla was admitted to the IWK Children’s Hospital in Halifax for suspected pneumonia.

After noticing minimal improvements in her health, her care team began additional scans and testing to uncover the true route of her health issues.

On August 19, the results of those tests came back, revealing that Isla had High-Risk Neuroblastoma.

“With her family by her side, Isla has begun chemotherapy treatments at the IWK before she heads to the Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto for a Stem Cell Harvest,” the GoFundMe page said.

“After this procedure, Isla will return to the IWK for additional cycles of chemotherapy, followed by surgery. Once she has recovered from this surgery, she will travel back to Toronto to undergo the stem cell transplant.

This is where the help form the community and fellow Nova Scotians is needed. Obviously there will be costs and expenses the family didn’t expect to stay by Isla during the treatments, including time away from work.

Anyone willing to donate can do so by checking out the GoFundMe page located HERE.