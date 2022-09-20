Elmsdale woman raises money for CNIB in repelling fundraiser

ELMSDALE: An inspiring Elmsdale woman went “Over the Edge” on Saturday Sept 17—all for a good cause.

Jill Cantfell, a mother of two, repelled down the side of the Westin Hotel in Halifax as part of the CNIB fundraiser “Over the Edge.”

Jill with her repelling assistant. (Submitted photo)

Cantfell, 35, is visually impaired. A friend of her family told The Laker News about what she was doing.

However, the impairment hasn’t stopped the young lady from raising awareness of a cause near and dear to her.

Jill’s fundraising page can be found at: https://fnd.us/f24OEe?ref=sh_0vOIw2HYQuO0vOIw2HYQuO .