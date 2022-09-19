Vehicle theft suspects sought by East Hants RCMP

GORE: RCMP are investigating the theft of a vehicle in the Gore area.

Sgt. Martin Roy, with East Hants RCMP, said that the report of the vehicle was reported to the Enfield detachment on Sept. 11.

“A 2013 metallic brown Dodge Ram with a Montreal Canadiens tonneau cover was taken from a Gore residence,” said Sgt. Roy.

He said police do not have any suspects in this theft at this time.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident are asked to contact East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).