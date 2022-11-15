RCMP seeking assistance with theft investigation in Bedford

BEDFORD: Halifax District RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in relation to a theft of jewelry and cash that occurred at a home in Bedford.

On November 12, at approximately 10:20 p.m., Halifax District RCMP responded to a report of a break-and-enter at a house on Bentridge Way.

RCMP officers learned that the person(s) responsible for the break-in gained access to the home through the rear entrance sometime that afternoon, and stole cash and jewelry valued at over $175,000.

Some of the items taken include a Tiffany brand engagement ring, two Rolex watches, earrings and a necklace.

The investigation is ongoing and being assisted by the RCMP Forensic Identification Section.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

File #: 22-139228