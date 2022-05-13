RCMP seeking people involved in possible bicycle theft

WAVERLEY: Have you seen this vehicle or bicycle?

On April 27, Halifax District RCMP received a complaint of a theft of bicycle on Willowhill Ridge in Waverley.

At approximately 7:15 p.m., a man and a woman exited the vehicle they were driving, a blue Honda Odyssey, and stole a children’s Trek Precaliber 20 bicycle that was located at the end of a driveway.

The Honda Odyssey had damage above the right rear wheel.

The woman and the man appeared to be in their 50’s.

The serial number of the bicycle is 2022042710484120220427104841 .

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020.

Should you wish to remain anonymous call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

File #: 2022-49218