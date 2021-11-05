RCMP seeking “person of interest” in Grand Lake vehicle theft

GRAND LAKE: RCMP are looking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a vehicle theft in Grand Lake on Oct. 23.
In a release, Halifax District RCMP are asking the public for their help. The vehicle theft occurred on Hwy 2 in Grand Lake.
Police learned that a red 2022 Mazda CX-5 with NS license plate GTE056 had been stolen between 5:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. that morning.
The victim’s bank card was in the vehicle when it was stolen.
On October 24, police were advised that the victim’s bank card had been used at a gas station on Sackville Dr. in Lower Sackville.
RCMP obtained surveillance images from the gas station and have identified the woman in the attached photo as being a person of interest in the investigation.
If you have any information on this incident or if you know this person, please contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020.
Should you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). A secure web tip can be submitted at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App.
File #: 21-131447