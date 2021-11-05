RCMP seeking “person of interest” in Grand Lake vehicle theft

GRAND LAKE: RCMP are looking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a vehicle theft in Grand Lake on Oct. 23.

In a release, Halifax District RCMP are asking the public for their help. The vehicle theft occurred on Hwy 2 in Grand Lake.

Police learned that a red 2022 Mazda CX-5 with NS license plate GTE056 had been stolen between 5:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. that morning.

The victim’s bank card was in the vehicle when it was stolen.

RCMP photo.

On October 24, police were advised that the victim’s bank card had been used at a gas station on Sackville Dr. in Lower Sackville.

RCMP obtained surveillance images from the gas station and have identified the woman in the attached photo as being a person of interest in the investigation.

If you have any information on this incident or if you know this person, please contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020.

Should you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). A secure web tip can be submitted at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App.

File #: 21-131447