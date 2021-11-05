Dragons football advance to provincial final on Sunday

FALL RIVER: A solid defensive game punched the ticket for the Lockview High Dragons football team to the School Sport Nova Scotia (SSNS) provincial championship final.

The final will be against Park View on Sunday Nov. 7 at Acadia University. Game time is set for 3 p.m.

Against Sydney Academy at Open Hearth Park in Sydney, Dragons quarterback Ryan Clarke threw a 45-yard pass to Franco DeQuinzio who scored the touchdown.

Cohen Wride then connected with the field goal to make it 7-0.

Sydney Academy came right back and scored their own touchdown, but a try at a two point score failed.

The remainder of Lockview’s points came via two safety’s, according to scoring details provided.

DeQuinzio was named the Lockview Offensive Player of the Game, while the Defensive Player of the game was Brady Whitman.