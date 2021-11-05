Langille, Brimicombe named AUS women’s soccer all stars

WAVERLEY: Two local women’s soccer players have been named to the second all star team for their respective Atlantic University Sport (AUS) teams.

Windsor Junction’s Claire Langille, a striker in her freshman season with Memorial University in St. John’s, NL; and Kamryn Brimicombe of Waverley, a midfielder who dons the jersey of her hometown Saint Mary’s Huskies, are among the names announced for the second all star team.

Brimicombe is finishing her second year with the Huskies.

Langille notched four goals and had an assist in the 12 games she played, 10 of which she started.

Brimicombe had two goals in the 11 games she played, 10 of which she was a starter.

Below is the list of the AUS first and second team all-stars:

First Team All-Stars:

Keeper – Haley Kardas, Cape Breton University (3rd year—Halifax, N.S.)

Defender – Lauren Jodrey, Acadia University (3rd year—Bedford, N.S.)

Defender – Fatou Ndiaye, Cape Breton University (4th year— Pierrfonds, QC)

Defender – Briana Pender, Memorial University (4th year—St. John’s NL)

Midfielder – Riley Donovan, Dalhousie University (3rd year—Toronto, ON)

Midfielder – Madicynn Harnish, Acadia University (4th year—Lower Sackville, N.S.)

Midfielder – Lauren Taylor, Memorial University (4th year—St. John’s, NL)

Striker – Holly O’Neill, Memorial University (5th year—St. John’s, NL)

Striker – Amanda Smith, StFX University (3rd year—Ottawa, ON)

Striker – Amanda Piltzmaker, Mount Allison University (4th year—Ottawa, ON)

Striker – Alliyah Rowe, Cape Breton University (2nd year—Kitchener, ON)

Second Team All-Stars:

Keeper – Sydney Walsh, Memorial University (4th year—St. John’s, NL)

Defender – Abby Steen, StFX University (1st year—Stittsville, ON)

Defender – Madison Lavers, Cape Breton University (4th year—Halifax, N.S)

Defender – Mya Harnish, Acadia University (2nd year—Halifax, N.S.)

Defender – Holly Buckler, Dalhousie University (5th year—Halifax, N.S.)

Midfielder – Grace Longley, Acadia University (2nd year—Bedford, N.S.)

Midfielder – Megan Chiasson, Dalhousie University (1st year—Lower Sackville, N.S.)

Midfielder – Jesse Bellamy, University of New Brunswick (4th year—St. Catharines, ON)

Midfielder – Kamryn Brimicombe, Saint Mary’s University (2nd year—Waverley, N.S.)

Midfielder – Lauren Clark, University of Prince Edward Island (4th year—Charlottetown, PEI)

Striker – Claire Langille, Memorial University (1st year—Windsor Junction, N.S.)