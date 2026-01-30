RCMP vehicle struck during stop; remind drivers to move over for emergency vehicles

The damaged RCMP cruiser after being struck during a traffic stop on the highway near Oxford Junction. (RCMP photo)

OXFORD JUNCTION: The Nova Scotia RCMP is reminding drivers to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles after an RCMP vehicle was struck by another vehicle on Hwy. 104 at Oxford Junction.

On January 28 at approximately 10:00 a.m., a Cumberland County District RCMP officer was conducting a traffic stop on Hwy. 104 east of exit 6.

The police vehicle was stopped and had emergency lights flashing.

As the traffic stop was taking place, an eastbound Isuzu commercial vehicle struck the police vehicle, sideswiping the driver side and causing significant damage.

No injuries were reported.

When an emergency vehicle is stopped on the side of a roadway and has lights flashing, other drivers must slow down to 60 km/h or drive at the speed limit if it is lower than 60 km/h.

On a road with two or more lanes in the same direction, drivers must also move into another lane farther away from the stopped vehicle if safe to do so.

This requirement applies to a range of emergency vehicles, including ambulances, police and fire vehicles, tow trucks when they are operating at a scene, and vehicles of other peace officers like conservation officers, sheriffs, and vehicle inspection officers.

More information about slow down, move over laws in Nova Scotia: Nova Scotia Department of Public Works.

The driver of the Isuzu vehicle was issued a summary offence ticket.

File #: 2026-120551