Another Sunday into Monday snowstorm forecasted for Nova Scotia

A large snowbank in Enfield. (Healey photo)

EAST HANTS: Significant snowfall and strong winds are expected across Nova Scotia Sunday into Monday evening.

There is potential for 15 to 30 centimetres of snowfall along with winds gusting northeasterly 60 to 80 km/h between Sunday afternoon until Monday evening.

A developing low pressure system is expected to bring significant snowfall and blowing snow on Sunday and Monday.

There is some uncertainty as to where the heaviest snowfall will occur, but the potential exists for significant accumulations over some locations.

Snow accumulation may make travel slow or hazardous. Roads and walkways could become slippery and difficult to navigate.

Strong winds accompanying the snow will cause reduced visibility in blowing snow.

Additionally, higher than normal water levels and crashing waves will coincide with a high run of tides on Monday along the Atlantic coast of Nova Scotia.

Consider adjusting travel plans to avoid the most hazardous conditions.

Make sure snow removal equipment (e.g., shovels or blowers) and supplies are prepared in advance.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

To report severe weather, send an email to NSstorm@ec.gc.ca or post reports on X using #NSStorm.

For more information about the alerting program, please visit: Colour-coded Weather Alerts.

In effect for:

Hants County